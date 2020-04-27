Spongebob Squarepants & Carousel Reunions & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

A lineup of Broadway favorites is set to appear in this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, April 27

2PM ET: Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical cast reunion with Lilli Cooper, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater and Wesley Taylor. Joined by director Tina Landau.



Tuesday, April 28

2PM ET: Carousel Broadway cast reunion with Lindsay Mendez, Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller. Joined by director Jack O'Brien.

8PM ET: Melrose Place cast reunion with Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga.



Wednesday, April 29

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents Motherhood Out Loud by Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein. With Jayne Atkinson, Andréa Burns, Saidah Ekulona, Michael Gill and Jane Kaczmarek.



Thursday, April 30

2PM ET: Variety Thursday



Saturday, May 2

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos. With Teddy Canēz, Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Nia Vardalos and Natalie Woolams-Torres.

8PM ET: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview with Rudetsky.