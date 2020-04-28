Watch Ariana Grande's Devastating 'Still Hurting' from The Last Five Years & More

Get the tissues ready! Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean joined forces with Jason Robert Brown for his monthly Artist-in-Residency concert. SubCulture presented the virtual evening of music on April 27; viewers were encouraged to donate to assist the SubCulture staff and musicians. Grande, who worked with Brown on Broadway's 13 in 2008 stunned with The Last Five Years' "Still Hurting." Broadway favorite Bean offered her take on JRB's "The Hardest Hill," and Brown sang "I Love Betsy" from Honeymoon in Vegas. Enjoy the incredible performances below!