Barrington Stage Postpones 2020 Season & Shares Summer Event Plans

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Barrington Stage is postponing their previously announced 2020 season until the summer of 2021. The acclaimed theater company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts had announced exciting productions, including A Crossing, the world premiere dance musical from Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse, Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, directed by BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, as well as Richard Greenberg's Tony-nominated play The Assembled Parties and Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Anna in the Tropics.

In an effort to continue to give audiences the gift of live theater in a safe way, Barrington Stage is taking measures to provide socially distant theatergoing opportunities this summer. The theater company will be reducing the capacity of its Boyd-Quinson Mainstage Theatre from 520 seats to 163 seats to accomodate social distancing guidelines.

Beginning on August 5, Mark H. Dold will star in David Cale’s one-man show Harry Clarke. The Mainstage will also host Barrington Stage's Monday Night Concert Series, featuring legendary jazz and cabaret singer Marilyn Maye on August 24 and singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway performing “The Linda Ronstadt Songbook,” with Billy Stritch at the piano, on August 31.

In anticipation of South Pacific in 2021, Barrington Stage will present South Pacific: In Concert from August 21 through 23 at an outdoor venue in Pittsfield. These outdoor performances will also employ all social distancing practices being implemented at the Mainstage. One performance will be dedicated to hospital care workers and first responders.

On September 5, the Mainstage will host a reading of Eleanor, a new one-woman play about the life of Eleanor Roosevelt by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain, starring Tony winner Harriet Harris, and a return engagement of the 10x10 New Play Festival from September 9 through 20. Arthur Miller's The Price will play as originally scheduled from October 1­ through 18.

Boyd released an informational video regarding the updates to the season, which can be viewed below.