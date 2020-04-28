Sponsored
Christopher Sieber, Laura Benanti, John Stamos & More Set for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors Radio Play

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 28, 2020
Christopher Sieber
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A crew of the funniest stage favorites have assembled—remotely, of course! Broadway Podcast Network, in association with Tony-winning producer Liz Armstrong, will present Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, a new comedy send-up of Bram Stoker’s Gothic horror novel. The reimagined take will be presented as a classic radio play to benefit The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Scheduled to be released in four installments, the first installment will be released on May 1 everywhere podcasts are available.

Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg, the cast includes Company's Christopher Sieber as Count Dracula, Laura Benanti as Van Helsing, Alex Brightman as Renfield, James Monroe Iglehart as Doctor Westfeldt, Ashley Park as Lucy Westfeldt, Annaleigh Ashford as Mina Westfeldt, John Stamos as Lord Swivelhips, Mrs. Doubtfire star Rob McClure as Lord Windsor & Lord Cavendish, Jeff Kready as Harker, Orville Mendoza as Bosun, Richard Kind as Captain, Kathy Fitzgerald as Kitty, Rosen as Driver and Alan Tudyk as The Narrator.

Dracula, Comedy of Terrors follows the legendary Count Dracula as he travels to England to seduce the woman of his dreams, stirring up danger, magic, sensuality and silliness. Created in the spirit of The 39-Steps and developed at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors reimagines the epic horror story of Count Dracula as a lightning fast, laugh-out-loud comedy.

To celebrate the launch of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, cast members from the radio play will participate in a live virtual event on May 1 at 8:00PM ET as part of Broadway Podcast Network’s Town Hall series.

