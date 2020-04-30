Sponsored
Cynthia Erivo, Christopher Jackson, Kelli O'Hara & More Set for National Memorial Day Concert on PBS

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 30, 2020
Cynthia Erivo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway fans just got Memorial Day weekend plans! As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, PBS' annual National Memorial Day Concert will not be held live on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Instead, Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy winner Gary Sinise will host a special 90-minute presentation, which will air on PBS stations around the country on May 24 at 8:00PM ET; it will also be available to stream on Facebook, YouTube and PBS.org. The evening will include musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings that honor the military service of those in uniform and their families at home.

The evening will feature performances and appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Christopher Jackson, Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming, Mary McCormack, General Colin L. Powell, Trace Adkins, CeCe Winans and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly.

Start feeling patriotic by throwing it back to Jackson's golden-voiced performance on the broadcast last year!

