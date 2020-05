We're turning 20! Broadway.com launched on May 1, 2000, and over those 20 years, we have been bringing Broadway fans behind the curtain of the Great White Way. Although a party is not in the cards right now, nothing can stop this soirée of some of Broadway's most beloved characters from the last 20 years. From Aida and Thoroughly Modern Millie to Newsies and Mean Girls, see if you can name everyone at this A-list party. Thank you for your support over the past two decades!