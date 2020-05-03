Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich are expecting their first child. The Broadway alumna and former Glee star confirmed the news on May 2 with a sweet photo on Twitter.

Michele and Reich were married in March 2019. In addition to her breakout turn as Wendla in Spring Awakening, Michele has been seen on the Great White Way in Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime and Les Misérables. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nods for her turn as Rachel Berry on Glee. Reich is the president of AYR clothing company.