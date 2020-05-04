Tina Fey to Host 'Rise Up New York!' Benefit, Featuring Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization and iHeartMedia will join forces with NYC television and radio stations to air a citywide virtual telethon "Rise Up New York!" on May 11 at 7:00PM ET. The stars set to appear on the broadcast, which will be hosted by Mean Girls scribe Tina Fey, include Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster and many more. Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting will perform.

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. “This is a moment where we rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

The aim of the one-hour benefit is to raise awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus crisis. The special will be simultaneously broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM and nationally on CNBC. All donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health, legal services, education and more to help New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery.



Donations to Robin Hood can be made here.