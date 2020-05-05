London Transfer of Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Postponed Until 2021

The previously scheduled London transfer of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, has been postponed to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1984 musical, directed by Sarna Lapine, will rebook performances at the Savoy Theatre with dates to be confirmed.

This revival began as a concert staging at City Center, earning accolades during its run at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Additional casting for the London production will be announced at a later time.

Gyllenhaal and Ashford recently reunited to perform "Move On" on Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. In addition to saluting Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim in song, the concert also raised over $400,000 for ASTEP (Artists Striving To End Poverty).

Gyllenhaal has previously been seen in the West End in This Is Our Youth. He most recently took the Broadway stage in Sea Wall/A Life and made his Broadway debut in 2015 in Constellations. With numerous screen credits to his name, Gyllenhaal received a 2005 Oscar nomination for his performance in Brokeback Mountain. Ashford garnered a 2015 Tony Award for her performance in You Can't Take It With You. She received a 2013 Tony nomination for playing Lauren in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Her other Broadway credits include Sylvia, the 2009 revival of Hair, Legally Blonde and Wicked.