Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty & More to Release New Songs on Benefit Album

This news is music to our ears! Broadway Records and producer Andrew Gerle will release an album of original songs to benefit the Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild in the time of COVID-19.

Artists in Residence will include new works by renowned film and Broadway music makers, including Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and David Zippel, as well as Todd Almond, Sean Barry and Jenny Giering, Carmel Dean, Andrew Gerle, Adam Gwon, Peter Mills, Ryan Scott Oliver, Eric Price and Will Reynolds, Ben Wexler, Jake Wildhorn and David and Joseph Zellnik. All tracks will be the products of collaborations and recordings done from the artists' homes. The album will be available on all major platforms on June 26.

“I wanted a way to help people in the industry who I knew were going to be out of work for a long time, but also to show the world that we can continue to create art, even when separated," explained producer Gerle, whose inspiration for the project came the morning after the announcement of the Broadway shutdown.

Performers featured on Artists in Residence will be announced at a later date.