Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away, Starring John Gallagher Jr. & Stark Sands, Postponed to Summer 2021

The previously announced world premiere musical Swept Away, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, was scheduled to play California's Berkeley Repertory Theatre from June 14 through July 26. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production will be postponed to similar dates in the summer of 2021.

The cast will include Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. as Mate, two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands as Older Brother, Wayne Duvall as Captain and Adrian Blake Enscoe as Little Brother, with an ensemble featuring Taurean Everett, Dan Gleason, Ebrin R. Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson and Nikita Burshteyn.

With a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge!) and featuring the music of the Avett Brothers, Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, MA. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four surviving souls—a young man (Enscoe) in search of adventure, his older brother (Sands) who has sworn to protect him, a captain (Duvall) at the end of a long career at sea and a worldly first mate (Gallagher) who has fallen from grace—each face a reckoning.

The Avett Brothers garnered attention with their major-label debut, I and Love and You, later earning acclaim for The Carpenter, Magpie and the Dandelion and True Sadness, which achieved their highest career debut to date.

Swept Away will feature music arrangements and orchestrations by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer.

Watch John Gallagher Jr. share a special message below!