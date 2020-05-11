All-Star Variety Show Broadway Does Mother's Day Raises $150k & Counting for BCEFA

The digital variety show Broadway Does Mother’s Day raised $150,000 and counting for Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Seen by over 50,000 households so far, the show will remain on Broadway.com through May 14 at 3PM EST. It will to be available for free on Broadway.com/MothersDay and the Broadway.com YouTube channel.

Broadway Does Mother’s Day featured over 400 Broadway actors, musicians and their loved ones who came together amidst the Broadway shutdown to celebrate family. Some of the broadcast’s surprises included an opening number featuring the 2017 Broadway revival cast of Hello, Dolly!, with five stars who played the title role on Broadway and on tour performing together: Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Donna Murphy and Carolee Carmello. They were joined by David Hyde Pierce, Victor Garber, Beanie Feldstein and more. There was also a moving reflection on motherhood and loss written and performed by Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger.

The special featured the casts of the Broadway shows, including Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Girl from the North Country, Diana, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Sing Street, Six and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Broadway Does Mother’s Day was presented in partnership with Broadway.com and Seniorly.com. With Megan Loughran and Stanley Bahorek as executive producers, it was directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton,Moulin Rouge!), featured music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!) and was produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields and Paul Wontorek in association with Jessica Ryan and Broadway Unlocked. Kyle Bonder was the general manager with casting by Jason Styres, CSA & Andrea Zee, CSA.

Enjoy the full show below!