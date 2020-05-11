Watch Moulin Rouge!'s 'Lady Marmalade' Standouts Perform the Opening Number from Home

Though Broadway is still shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, that hardly means Moulin Rouge!'s talented triple-threats have lost their mojo. Those who have experienced Alex Timbers' lush production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre know how amazing it is to hear the opening beat of "Lady Marmalade" performed by the talented Robyn Hurder, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James and Jeigh Madjus. The foursome reunited (from the comfort of home, of course) on CBS Sunday Morning on May 10 to sing the number—complete with cocktails, a fluffy friend and a bubble-gum pink wig. Enjoy the reunion below!