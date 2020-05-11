Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Moulin Rouge!'s 'Lady Marmalade' Standouts Perform the Opening Number from Home

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 11, 2020
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James & Jeigh Madjus

Though Broadway is still shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, that hardly means Moulin Rouge!'s talented triple-threats have lost their mojo. Those who have experienced Alex Timbers' lush production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre know how amazing it is to hear the opening beat of "Lady Marmalade" performed by the talented Robyn Hurder, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James and Jeigh Madjus. The foursome reunited (from the comfort of home, of course) on CBS Sunday Morning on May 10 to sing the number—complete with cocktails, a fluffy friend and a bubble-gum pink wig. Enjoy the reunion below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $59.00

Star Files

Robyn Hurder

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Hamilton Movie Release: 'It'll Be Sooner Rather Than Later'
  2. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Daughter Hope Elizabeth
  3. No Day But Today! Rent Stars from Around the World Unite to Honor Essential Workers
Back to Top
Newsletters