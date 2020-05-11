Sponsored
Watch the Emotional Trailer for Ben Platt's Upcoming Concert Special on Netflix

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 11, 2020
Ben Platt
(Photo: MSG Photos)

In just over a week, Ben Platt fans will receive an awesome gift on Netflix. As previously reported, the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and Politician star's Radio City concert will air on May 20. Now, there's a trailer for the must-see special. "I'm a very anxious person, so I live very much in my head," Platt says. "I have a really hard time being present where I am, and one of the most special ways for me to do that is music." The performance, which took place on September 29, 2019, featured songs from his debut solo recording, Sing to Me Instead, his most recent single “Rain” and several covers. Gear up for the big release date by watching the trailer below!

Ben Platt

