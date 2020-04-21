Tony Winner Ben Platt's Concert Special Will Hit Netflix on May 20

Today is a great day, and here is why: we have a release date for Ben Platt's previously announced Netflix concert special! The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner and Politician star's Radio City concert will air on May 20. Platt took to Twitter to announce the date.

In September I had one of the most wonderful nights of my life.

Now I get to share it with everyone on May 20th thanks to @Netflix.

Can’t wait to bring some music & laughter and hopefully help you forget your worries for a moment. pic.twitter.com/ZoqTiOckgr — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 21, 2020

Platt, who received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the lead role of Payton Hobart in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician, is acclaimed in Broadway circles for his Tony-winning turn in Dear Evan Hansen. He was previously announced to headline a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over the span of 20 years. His debut album, Sing to Me Instead, was released in March.

Platt's Radio City concert took place on September 29.