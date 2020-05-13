Audition Online for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center Cabaret Conference with Betty Buckley, John McDaniel & More

Have you always wanted to refine your cabaret skills and learn from the best in the business? Now is your chance! The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference Fellows program is going virtual, and applications are now open. The five-day program will be held online August 3-7, with daily classes exploring every aspect of performance. Potential students have from now until May 22 to send in their applications here.

Students will be able to learn from Grammy and Emmy Award winner John McDaniel as well as Tony winner Betty Buckley Barb Jungr, Natalie Douglas and Lennie Watts. Returning music directors include Tracy Stark and Mark Hartman.

The program includes teachings on song selection, preparation, one-on-one work with music directors, individual coaching, class presentation, show development, venue selection, marketing and more. The reduced tuition rate of $800 is all-inclusive. The O'Neill Theater Center encourages women, nonbinary individuals and artists of color to apply.

To learn more about the program and guest artists, click here.