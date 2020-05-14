Watch Fleabag Favorite & Olivier Award Winner Andrew Scott Perform Simon Stephens' Sea Wall

Fresh off of bingeing Fleabag in quarantine, but can't get enough of Andrew Scott? Before he portrayed the "hot priest" in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Emmy-winning Amazon series, Tony-winning scribe Simon Stephens penned Sea Wall for Scott. Tom Sturridge took on the monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable in 2019 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. As previously reported, that pairing of solo plays, including Sturridge in Sea Wall and Jake Gyllenhaal in Nick Payne's A Life, is available to listen to on Audible. Scott, who is nominated for a 2020 Olivier Award for his performance in Present Laughter, played the role at the Old Vic in 2018. This footage of Scott was shot in 2011; this is the first time it has been made available to stream free to a global audience. Those interested to view can do so through May 18. Enjoy the performance below!