Tony Winner Bette Midler Is Matching Up to $100,000 in Donations to COVID-19 Emergency Fund

This is why they call her The Divine Miss M! Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced Tony winner Bette Midler is matching up to $100,000 in donations to the organization's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Donations can be made here.

“Between her awe-inspiring talent and boundless generosity, we are so grateful to have Bette as a loyal and true friend of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS,” BC/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola said in a statement. “As our performing arts community faces unprecedented hardship, her enthusiasm and advocacy allows us to continue providing lifesaving, life-affirming assistance to our friends and neighbors on Broadway and beyond.”

Midler won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Hello, Dolly!. Throughout her illustrious career, she has earned three Grammys, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, an honorary Tony and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award. Midler made her Broadway debut in the original production of Fiddler on the Roof and later appeared on the Great White Way in three concert engagements as well as 2013's I’ll Eat You Last. Her many film credits include Ruthless People, The First Wives' Club, Beaches, For the Boys, Hocus Pocus, Gypsy, The Stepford Wives, The Rose and Scenes from a Mall.

Donations to Broadway Cares’ special emergency fund, administered by The Actors Fund, are helping those in theater and entertainment access a full safety net of urgent and vital services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Broadway Cares launched the emergency fund on March 17 with an initial $250,000.