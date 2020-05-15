Some Like It Hot Musical to Hit Broadway in the Fall of 2021; Cancels Chicago Run

The new musical based on the 1959 comedy classic Some Like It Hot will not receive its previously announced world premiere at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre is the spring. Instead, the production will open on Broadway in the fall of 2021. Casey Nicholaw is still set to direct the musical, which features a book by The Inheritance scribe Matthew Lopez and a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Casting, theater and production dates will be announced later.

Some Like It Hot follows two Prohibition-era jazz musicians in Chicago, who witness a mob hit and go into hiding by disguising themselves as members of an all-female band. As they plot their escape, the two become enamored with with the band's singer, Sugar.

The film Some Like It Hot featured memorable lead performances from Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Look back at the film's original trailer below.



