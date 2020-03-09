Sponsored
Some Like It Hot Musical, by Matthew Lopez, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman, Sets Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 9, 2020

A new musical comedy based on the 1959 Golden Globe-winning film Some Like It Hot will receive its world premiere at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre next spring. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw will direct the previously reported Broadway-aimed production, set to run from March 2 through April 4, 2021.

Featuring a book by Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance) and a score by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray), Some Like It Hot is set in Prohibition-era Chicago as two musicians are forced to flee the city after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country.

The film Some Like It Hot featured memorable lead performances from Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Casting for the Chicago production and details of a Broadway run will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at the film's original trailer below.

Tony Curtis & Jack Lemmon in the 1959 film "Some Like It Hot"
(Photo: MGM)
