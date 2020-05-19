Odds & Ends: Alice Ripley & More to Share New Music in Songs For Our City Concert Series

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Alice Ripley, Ethan Slater & More to Debut New Music This Summer

Time Out New York and the Times Square Alliance have joined forces for Songs For Our City, a songwriting challenge that will commission new original music from Broadway performers and composers directly responding to the coronavirus crisis. Artists including Tony winner Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Ethan Slater, Drew Gasparini, Mike Wartella and more will share their songs during a series of free, livestreamed concerts beginning on June 2. Concerts will take place each week on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 7:05PM ET with four to five participants performing each night; the livestreams can be viewed here. Those who watch are encouraged to donate to BC/EFA’s Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and vote for their favorite performers. Voting will take place directly following the performances each night, using a link that will be shared in the stream. The participant with the most votes in each preliminary concert will perform again in the final concert on June 21.

See Norm Lewis in the Trailer for Da 5 Bloods

The explosive trailer has arrived for Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. The film tells the story of four black veterans who go back to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader (played by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman) as well as a trunk full of gold that they buried the during the war. The best part for Broadway lovers? Tony nominee Norm Lewis can be spotted in the trailer sporting some serious vacation gear. Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix on June 12.

Rachel Chavkin & More Set for the Ars Nova Forever Telethon

Ars Nova has announced the Ars Nova Forever Telethon, a 24-hour livestream benefit event featuring over 100 artists celebrating the non-profit theater company's past and present while raising funds for the future of the organization. The event will feature segments spotlighting Ars Nova’s shows, artists and alums of note; highlights will include deep dives into the worlds of KPOP and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, a special edition of Ars Nova’s signature variety-show-meets-party Showgasm, the world premiere of Isaac Oliver’s Lonely Quarantine, a late-night dance party, a kid-friendly Saturday morning special and more. Hosts include Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin, Dave Malloy, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Jason Tam, Lilli Cooper, John Early, Freestyle Love Supreme and more. The online event, which can be viewed here, will begin at 6PM ET on June 12 and run non-stop until 6PM ET on June 13.

The Boys in the Band Cast Honor Charlie Carver with GLSEN Award

We love any reason for the cast of this Tony-winning revival to reunite! GLSEN, the education organization focused on ensuring safe and inclusive schools for all students, presented Broadway alum Charlie Carver with the GLSEN Gamechanger Award. His former Boys in the Band castmates, including Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins, delivered a heartfelt tribute to Carver, recognizing the work that he has done for LGBTQ+ youth. Watch Carver accept the award from home and the fun reunion below!

P.S. A tweet from Netflix's Hollywood account has got fans buzzing. Watch this space!