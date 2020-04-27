KPOP: The Broadway Musical Announces Virtual Casting Call to Find Its Stars

KPOP, the immersive musical that played a celebrated off-Broadway run in 2018, has announced a virtual casting call to find its stars for the upcoming Broadway production. This follows a previous talent search that took place in November 2019. Producers are looking for talented performers of Asian descent in their 20s. If you fit the bill, visit kpopbroadway.com/casting in order to submit audition materials.

Think you have what it takes? Send in the following materials: a video of you singing a contemporary K-pop (or pop) song; a dance reel, clip of a dance performance or short video that shows dance abilities—and a resume or a brief description of your performance experience. Click here to learn more about how to send in an audition.Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon and an immersive design by Woodshed Collective, KPOP weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. The off-Broadway premiere was staged in different spaces within A.R.T./New York Theaters. The musical features choreography by Jennifer Weber and music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

The off-Broadway staging of KPOP included Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons) and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, A Chorus Line), both of whom won 2018 Lortel Awards for their performances. The show also won a Lortel for Outstanding Musical.