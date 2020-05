Tim Minchin's Matilda score never fails to provide the feels. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the children of the Royal Shakespeare Company production, which has a home in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre, have teamed up to perform "When I Grow Up." To say it's adorable would be an understatement. Gina Beck joins them with golden vocals as Miss Honey. Get the tissues ready, and prepare to forward this video to all of your friends for a much-needed "aww" moment.