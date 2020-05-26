Odds & Ends: Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez to Host Broadway's Best for Breast Cancer! Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Mandy Gonzalez to Host Health and Wellness Series

Werk! Hamilton's talented Mandy Gonzalez is set to host Broadway's Best for Breast Cancer!, a five-part livestream event series, alongside Caroline Kohles, the JCC's senior director of health and wellness programming. Sponsored by Breastlink New York, the series will feature appearances from Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, James Monroe Iglehart and more. Each episode will include live interviews and provide an opportunity for viewers to engage with the co-hosts and guests, as well as pose questions to healthcare experts. Gonzalez revealed her own breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The series is scheduled to kick off on June 1 at 6PM ET and is free to view. Those interested in watching can register online in advance here.

Veanne Cox Earns Daytime Emmy Nomination for Indoor Boys

Stage and screen talent Veanne Cox has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Digital Series for her performance as the eccentric and charismatic Lenora on Indoor Boys. Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse's comedy web series follows two single gay roommates navigating life and dating from L.A. to New York and is available to stream here.

Watch Judith Light Honor Ben Platt with GLSEN Award

GLSEN, the education organization focused on ensuring safe and inclusive schools for all students, presented Tony winner Ben Platt with the GLSEN Inspiration Award. Judith Light, who stars in The Politician with Platt, presented the accolade to him. Watch Platt react to Light's heartfelt tribute and accept the award below!

Laura Benanti & More to Lend Voices to The Perfect Fit EP

Broadway Records has announced that Laura Benanti and Nikki Renee Daniels will star in the “Remote EP” release of the new musical The Perfect Fit, written by 13-year-old Joshua Turchin. The “Remote EP” is the first musical concept EP ever recorded virtually in its entirety. The cast also includes Carly Gendell, Grace DeAmicis, Ellie Kim, Swayam Bhatia, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Luke Islam, Audrey Bennett and Fabi Aguirre. The EP of six song selections will be available digitally on June 26.

Costume Designer Florence Klotz's Tony Awards Up for Auction

Tony Awards won by costume designer Florence Klotz, who passed away in 2006 at the age of 86, are up for auction. Klotz garnered six Tonys throughout her career; the two up for auction are for her work on the 1994 Broadway revival of Show Boat and the original production of Kiss of the Spider Woman. The trophies will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on May 28. Bidding for each award begins at $7,500.

Chita Rivera in the original Broadway production of Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993 (Photo: Martha Swope/NYPL)