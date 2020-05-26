Sponsored
Watch Tony Winners Kelli O'Hara, Cynthia Erivo & More in PBS' National Memorial Day Concert

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 26, 2020
Kelli O'Hara

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, PBS' annual National Memorial Day Concert was not held live on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Instead, Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy winner Gary Sinise hosted a special 90-minute presentation, which aired on PBS stations around the country on May 24. The cocncert included musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings that honored the service of those in uniform and their families at home. Broadway stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Christopher Jackson, Kelli O'Hara and Renée Fleming, gave incredible performances, which can be viewed below.

The talented Christopher Jackson sings the National Anthem to kick things off.

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara offers a gorgeous rendition of "Fire and Rain."

The golden-voiced Renée Fleming performs "Wind Beneath My Wings."

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo treats viewers to two powerful performances.

