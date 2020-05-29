Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs Inspires HBO Max Special Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020

As previously reported, Laura Benanti gets high marks for spotlighting theater-loving students whose school musicals were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The Tony winner's #SunshineSongs hashtag has resulted in an outpouring across social media; ABC's Good Morning America even showcased some of the performances. Now Benanti has teamed up with HBO Max to produce Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, a scripted musical special that will feature students from across the U.S., Deadline reports.

The event will explore the themes of classic teen movies through the lens of a world turned upside down by the global pandemic. The cast will be composed of student actors, who will play high school seniors. Benanti will executive produce Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder Productions and Leland.

Benanti is a Tony winner for Gypsy. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nominated turns in She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Swing! and Into the Woods as well as My Fair Lady, Meteor Shower, The Wedding Singer, Nine, The Sound of Music and In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play.

Casting and a premiere date for Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 will be announced later.