New York City Theaters Open Doors as Safe Space for Protestors

by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 3, 2020
The Public Theater
(Photo: Joseph Augstein)

In wake of the ongoing protests demanding justice for the murder of George Floyd and racial equality, several New York City theaters have opened their doors to provide a safe space. Closed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, some theater lobbies have offered protesters bathrooms, water and a place to rest. The new account @OpenYourLobby is encouraging theaters to "repurpose their spaces in support of protesters nationwide fighting racism and injustice."

Here are some theaters participating:

 The Public Theater

Address: 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003

The Public Theater, which recently postponed its We Are One Public event, announced on that its restrooms would be available for public use until 6PM. Be sure to check the account for daily updates.

 Playwrights Horizons

Address: 416 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

Playwrights Horizons, which recently presented the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop, is opening its lobby from 12-6PM Monday through Friday. Snacks, water, hand sanitizer and personal protection equipment will be handed out as well.

 New York Theater Workshop

Address: 79 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

Although New York Theater Worksh0p has not publicly announced its lobby being open, there are several reports that the space is allowing protestors inside to use the bathrooms and receive shelter through 5:30PM.

 A.R.T./New York's South Oxford Space

Address: 138 S. Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

A.R.T./New York is opening up its South Oxford Space as shelter for protestors from 12-6PM through Friday, June 6.

 IRT Theater

Address:154 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

IRT Theater, a grassroots lab for independent theater artists such as Reggie Watts, is opening for two people at a time and encouraging social distancing.

 Irondale Center

Address: 85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Irondale Center, a Brooklyn theater dedicated to ensemble performance, is staying open through 7PM to give bathroom access, snacks and water to those protesting.

