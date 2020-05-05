London Extends Cancellation of West End Performances Through June 28

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, West End theaters have extended cancellation of performances through June 28. The previous date had been April 26; the Ambassador Theatre Group then suspended performances at their London venues, including the Apollo Victoria Theatre, Ambassadors Theatre, Lyceum Theatre and Savoy Theatre, through May 31.

"This does not mean theaters will reopen on June 29; if further cancellations are necessary, they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis. Different theaters and productions are likely to reopen at different times," said a statement from the Society of London Theatre. "We are grateful to customers for the patience they are showing during this challenging time for our industry. Please rest assured that we are all working as quickly as we can and we appreciate the on-going support of our audiences."

This news follows a similar shutdown extension of Broadway theaters through June 7.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused the cancellation of the 2020 Olivier Awards ceremony as well as the postponement of many eagerly anticipated productions.