Lungs, Starring The Crown's Claire Foy & Matt Smith, Will Transfer to Brooklyn Academy of Music

Two screen co-stars are headed to New York in a daring new play. Claire Foy and Matt Smith, known for their turns on TV's The Crown, will headline Duncan Macmillan's comedic drama Lungs next year at Brooklyn Academy of Music. The play will arrive at the Harvey Theatre on March 25, 2020 and continue for a limited run through April 19. Matthew Warchus will repeat his work as director from a recent debut run at London's Old Vic.

Macmillan's emotional rollercoaster of a play follows a couple wrestling with the planet's biggest dilemmas. The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation and political unrest, and two people are considering bringing a baby into the world.

Foy has previously appeared on stage in Macbeth, DNA, The Miracle, Ding Dong the Wicked, Love, Love, Love and The Connections Plays: Baby Girl. She is an Emmy winner for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.

Smith's stage credits include American Psycho, Art, The Caretaker, The Master Builder, Groundhog Day, Matilda and Ghost. He was Emmy-nominated for his performance as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on The Crown.

Lungs will feature scenic design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Tim Lutkin and sound design by Simon Baker.