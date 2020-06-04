Sponsored
Broadway Advocacy Coalition to Hold Broadway For Black Lives Matter Again Forum

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 4, 2020
Adrienne Warren
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a platform that advocates for students, artists, organizations and communities to use the arts as an integral part of social change, will hold a three-part forum Broadway For Black Lives Matter Again from June 10 through June 12. The organization, which was founded in 2016 by Adrienne Warren, Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J. Ross, Britton Smith and Christian Dante White, shared the news of the event on their Instagram page on June 4.

"This moment demands change," the post reads. "Broadway For Black Lives Matter is returning with a three-part forum for the Broadway community to heal, listen and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy while moving towards becoming an anti-racist and equitable space."

Further details about the forum will be announced soon. Sign up to receive updates here.

BAC's inaugural event was Broadway for Black Lives Matter, which featured Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more theater luminaries alongside policy experts and activists. BAC was also behind the recent “COVID & Incarceration” edition of the 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues.

