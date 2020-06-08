Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Alex Newell's Moving Performance of 'I Know Where I've Been' from Hairspray

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 8, 2020
Alex Newell

It's no secret that Broadway and Glee alum Alex Newell has a set of powerful pipes. The talented performer took part in delivering a message on June 7—as a result of the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests that have followed, the previously scheduled AIDS Walk New York, Live at Home benefit event was postponed. Instead, Newell came together with Hairspray songwriter Marc Shaiman to belt out "I Know Where I've Been" from Hairspray. The tribute also includes the vocals of the music group Sounds of Zamar. Take in the uplifting rendition below!

View Comments

Star Files

Alex Newell

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Alex Newell's Moving Performance of 'I Know Where I've Been' from Hairspray
  2. The Muny Postpones 2020 Season Lineup Until Next Year
  3. Broadway Stars Spotlight Racism in the Theater Community
Back to Top
Newsletters