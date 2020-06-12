Everybody's Talking About Jamie Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to January 2021

The release date for the movie musical adaptation of the Olivier-nominated Everybody's Talking About Jamie has shifted to January 22, 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film had been previously scheduled to hit theaters on October 23, 2020. Star Max Harwood shared the news on Twitter on June 12.

Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. The big-screen adaptation is helmed by the stage musical's director Jonathan Butterell with choreography by Kate Prince.

The film's cast includes Richard E. Grant as Hugo, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret and Shobna Gulati as Ray. The movie features a screenplay by the musical's book writer, Tom MacRae, set to the original score by MacRae (lyrics) and Dan Gillespie Sells (music).

The stage show Everybody's Talking About Jamie was playing at London's Apollo Theatre prior to the shutdown of West End theaters due to the coronavirus crisis. As previously reported, the Society of London Theatre has confirmed different shows may choose to reopen at different times. Look back at the 2018 Olivier Awards performance from the musical below.