Everybody's Talking About Jamie Movie Musical Set for Fall 2020 Release

The eagerly anticipated movie musical adaptation of the Olivier-nominated smash hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie has scheduled a release date of October 23, 2020, according to Deadline. The previously announced film will be helmed by the stage musical's director Jonathan Butterell and choreographer Kate Prince.



Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight.



The film's cast will be led by Max Harwood in the title role, with Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as Hugo, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret and Shobna Gulati as Ray.



The movie will feature a screenplay by the musical's book writer, Tom MacRae, set to the original score of MacRae (lyrics) and Dan Gillespie Sells (music).



The stage show Everybody's Talking About Jamie can currently be seen at London's Apollo Theatre. Look back at the 2018 Olivier Awards performance from the musical below.



