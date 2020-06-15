Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman Ties the Knot During Quarantine

This is some fetch news! Former Mean Girls star and Tony nominee Taylor Louderman has married longtime love Brooks Toth. Louderman announced the news to her Instagram followers on June 15. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2019.
Look at this guy! Look how cool that ring looks on his finger! 🥰 We got married in the time of corona!!!! And as sad as we were to not have EVERYONE we love there, we so enjoyed a quaint, picture-perfect day. We know how lucky we are and we are so grateful! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love is the best thing on this earth 💕💐 everyone deserves it.
Tony-nominated for her leading turn as Regina George in Mean Girls, Louderman's Broadway credits also include Kinky Boots and Bring It On. She appeared as Wendy Darling in NBC's 2014 live production of Peter Pan and is the voice of Blair on Nick Jr.'s Sunny Day.