Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman Ties the Knot During Quarantine

This is some fetch news! Former Mean Girls star and Tony nominee Taylor Louderman has married longtime love Brooks Toth. Louderman announced the news to her Instagram followers on June 15. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2019.

Tony-nominated for her leading turn as Regina George in Mean Girls, Louderman's Broadway credits also include Kinky Boots and Bring It On. She appeared as Wendy Darling in NBC's 2014 live production of Peter Pan and is the voice of Blair on Nick Jr.'s Sunny Day.