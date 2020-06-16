Sponsored
Rachel Bloom, Sarah Silverman & More Lend Vocals to Tribute Album Honoring Adam Schlesinger

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 16, 2020
Adam Schlesinger and Rachel Bloom at the 2018 Tony Awards
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Saving for a Custom Van, a tribute album to honor the life and work of songwriter Adam Schlesinger, is being released June 16 on Bandcamp via Father/Daughter Records and Wax Nine. The songwriter died on April 1 due to complications from COVID-19. The tribute album features performances from Rachel Bloom, Sarah Silverman and more. Rolling Stone reports that all proceeds from Saving for a Custom Van will be donated to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is helping those in the music industry affected by the coronavirus crisis.

His Crazy Ex-Girlfriend collaborator Bloom takes on the Grammy-nominated hit "Stacey's Mom," which Schlesinger wrote as a founding member of the band Fountains of Wayne. Silverman and singer-songwriter Ben Lee perform "Way Back Into Love" from the 2007 film Music and Lyrics; Schlesinger had been working on a new musical with Silverman based on her memoir The Bedwetter

Schlesinger, whose Broadway credits were Cry-Baby and An Act of God, was a Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-nominated songwriter. He won a 2019 Emmy Award for his work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and received four additional nominations for his work on the musical series.

The 31 tracks on Saving for a Custom Van also include songs from the band Ivy, the films That Thing You Do! and Josie and the Pussycats and more Schlesinger projects.

