Rent Opens in South Korea and Offers Tribute to Theater Artists: 'I Hope It's a Beacon of Light'

The previously announced production of Rent began performances in South Korea on June 16. With both Broadway and the West End still shut down in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Seensee Company and D-Cube Arts Center have made extensive preparations for the production. In honor of the oopening, the production released an inspiring tribute video. "During this process and in these times, it has become even more clear to me that we must continue to find ways to connect while we are being ripped apart," said director Andy Señor Jr. in an open letter to theater artists worldwide. "I hope that tonight’s opening of Rent and hopeful run is a beacon of light and hope to the all theater artists." Enjoy the video below!