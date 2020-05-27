Andy Señor Jr. to Direct Rent in South Korea This Summer

Seensee Company has announced they will be presenting Jonathan Larson’s Rent for a limited two-month engagement. The production will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show in Korea. Performances are scheduled to begin on June 16 at D-Cube Arts Center in Seoul and run through August 23.

Andy Señor Jr., who played Angel on Broadway, in the West End and on tour, has joined the production to re-stage Michael Greif’s original direction; he previously worked as associate director with Grief on the off-Broadway revival in 2011. He then went on to direct the production in Tokyo, Japan and the historical production in Havana, Cuba, which was captured in his documentary film Revolution Rent.

“It was a scary and tough decision to travel to Seoul to mount this production," he said. "I was really concerned with traveling abroad in the middle of a global pandemic, but the Korean government’s response to the COVID-19 virus has been exceptional. The rigorous approach from visa eligibility to travel, to entry, which included a two week closely monitored quarantine in isolation gave me a great sense of safety. Even in the rehearsal studio, the protocols in place have been inspiring to witness and be a part of. With theaters closed on Broadway, London and all over the world, I hope this production serves as a beacon of hope that live theater will soon return."

With both Broadway and the West End still shut down in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Seensee Company and D-Cube Arts Center are making extensive preparations for the production. Actors, staff and audience members will be required to hand in medical questionnaires (accessible through QR Code), check body temperatures and wear masks to attend the show.

