Tony Winner Ian Holm, Who Played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings, Dies at 88

Stage and screen star Ian Holm has died at the age of 88. According to The Guardian, his agent confirmed that Holm died in London in a hospital due to a Parkinson’s disease-related illness. He had been battling Parkinson’s disease for a number of years.

Ian Holm in The Homecoming (Photo: Friedman-Abeles)

Born on September 12, 1931 in Essex, England, Holm attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art beginning in 1950. He went on to become an star of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1960. Five years later, he won an Evening Standard Award for his portrayal of Henry V. A versatile actor, Holm wowed audiences on the stage with his prowess performing in a range of roles from the works of William Shakespeare to Harold Pinter. He won a Tony Award in 1967 for his first and last Broadway credit, Pinter's The Homecoming; he starred in its London premiere and then reprised his role as Lenny in the 1973 film version. During a 1976 production of The Iceman Cometh, Holm experienced severe stage fright and set his sights on big screen opportunities.

He was hailed for his onscreen performances as well. Playing Ash in the 1979 film Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, gave him international exposure. He received a 1981 Oscar nomination and a BAFTA Award for his performance as athletics trainer Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire. Holm won many fans when he played Bilbo Baggins in the blockbuster The Lord of the Rings trilogy—he had played Frodo Baggins in a 1981 radio adaptation of the popular book series. Teh actor received Emmy nominations in 1999 and 2001 for his performances in Masterpiece and The Last of the Blonde Bombshells, respectively. His screen credits also included Brazil, The Madness of King George, The Fifth Element, The Sweet Hereafter, The Hobbit, Ratatouille and many more.

Holm returned to the stage in 1998, when he won an Olivier Award for playing the title role in Shakespeare's King Lear at the National Theatre in London. He was knighted that same year for his services to drama.

Holm is survived by his wife Sophie de Stempel and five children: Jessica, Sarah-Jane, Melissa, Barnaby and Harry.