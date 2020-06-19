Patti LuPone, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell & More Join Fran Drescher's Cabaret Spectacular

Fran Drescher is keeping busy in quarantine. In addition to developing The Nanny musical, she is celebrating 20 years of being cancer free with a virtual cabaret spectacular on June 21 at 3PM ET. The concert will be livestreamed here. Donations can be made to her charity Cancer Schmancer.

On June 17, she announced some starry guests on Instagram that will join her. Expect appearances from Bette Midler, Patti LuPone and Rosie O'Donnell. Oliver winner and former Broadway.com vlogger Lesli Margherita will also perform.

Drescher is best known for her role as Fran Fine in the hit TV series The Nanny, which she also created. Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, The Nanny's 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy nominations over six seasons. She has appeared off-Broadway in The Exonerated, Some Girl(s) and Love, Loss and What I Wore. Drescher made her Broadway debut in 2014 in Cinderella.