Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Set for A Capitol Fourth Concert

Though PBS' 40th annual A Capitol Fourth concert will not take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn't mean Broadway talents will not be singing to salute the stars and stripes. Stage and screen stars Vanessa Williams and John Stamos will host a pre-taped concert presentation on PBS on July 4 at 8PM.

The evening will feature performances from Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mandy Gonzalez, Renée Fleming, The Temptations and more.

The nation’s 244th birthday celebration will include new performances from locations across the country, including Washington, D.C, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Philadelphia as well as highlights from the concert’s 40-year history.

The special 90-minute presentation will also feature a tribute to essential workers on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a segment honoring the contributions of Black heroes of the past and present and a salute to wounded warriors and their families. The fireworks display will be covered live during the broadcast.