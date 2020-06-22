August Wilson, Laura Linney & More Stage Luminaries to Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of 2021 has been revealed! Variety reports that Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright August Wilson will be posthumously honored at next year's induction ceremony.

Wilson received two Pulitzer Prizes in his illustrious career: one in 1987 for Fences and one in 1990 for The Piano Lesson. Fences also won the 1987 Tony Award for Best Play. Wilson garnered Tony nominations for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Two Trains Running, Seven Guitars, King Hedley II, Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. A 2017 production of Jitney won the Tony Award for Best Play Revival.

In addition to Wilson, other Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees with ties to Broadway include four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney, Sarah Brightman, Don Cheadle, Christian Slater, Sarah Paulson, Jimmy Smits, Jenifer Lewis and Josh Brolin.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of 2021 will also include Shia LaBeouf, Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Marla Gibbs, Giancarlo Giannini, Naomi Watts, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Peter Roth, The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood, Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal, Big Boy and posthumous honors for Luciano Pavarotti and Charlie Parker.