Saycon Sengbloh, Zosia Mamet & More Set for Latest Edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

A talented roster of actors and writers has been announced to take part in the latest edition of Viral Monologues, which features performances released digitally on IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays. This edition will benefit Release Aging People In Prison, which works to end mass incarceration and promote racial justice.

Performers taking part this week include Saycon Sengbloh, Zosia Mamet, Jon Rua, Anna Baryshnikov, Jonathan Burke, Mia Ellis, Ato Essandoh, Marcia Gay Harden, Mark Ivanir, Jamie Neumann and Jeorge Bennett Watson.

Original monologues will be written by Kenneth Lonergan, Zakiyyah Alexander, Jessica Goldberg, David Lindsay-Abaire, Sam Marks, Cat Miller, Lina Patel, Jonathan Payne, Christopher Oscar Peña, Liza Jessie Peterson and Steve Yockey.

Last night at 6PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. An hour later, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day and at 6PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.