Be a Part of This Revolution! Watch Billy Porter and the Stars of Pose Dance It Out Ahead of Pose-A-Thon Special

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 25, 2020

The only thing better than a dance party? A dance party led by Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez and the cast Pose! The hit FX show's company will come together on June 26 at 10PM ET for a virtual event in partnership with GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund. Titled Pose-A-Thon, the special will air on both FX and Freeform, and judging by this sneak peek, it's going to be a hell of a time! Tony winners Porter and Patti LuPone, as well as Pose's incredible performers boogied down to Porter's ultra-catchy song "Love Yourself." The category is: revolution! Watch the music video below.

Billy Porter & the cast of "Pose"
