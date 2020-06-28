Let Them Raise You Up! International Kinky Boots Family Reunites for Joyful Pride Music Video

Kinky Boots: Raising you up since 2013!

In honor of New York City Pride Day, stars of seven international productions of the Broadway musical sensation have come together for a new music video of "Raise You Up," the show's infectious finale by Cyndi Lauper. Produced by music supervisor and orchestrator Stephen Oremus and music director Brian Usifer, the video features original cast members Billy Porter, Stark Sands and Annaleigh Ashford, as well as creative team members Lauper, Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Mitchell and superstar replacements Wayne Brady, Jake Shears, David Cook and Kirstin Maldanado.

"Raise You Up" was created in support of Lauper's True Colors United, which implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people, so please consider donating here.