Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, Javier Muñoz & More Stars Offer Online Workshops for Stagedoor Manor

Want to learn from Broadway stars from the comfort of home? Stagedoor Manor, the summer theater camp that includes alums like Natalie Portman, Robert Downey Jr., Rachel Chavkin, Beanie Feldstein and more, announced it is launching PLAYHOUSE. This virtual performing arts education platform will provide a connection between young people and their favorite stage and screen performers through live workshops, Q&A sessions and other digital programming. Register for classes and workshops, beginning on July 6, here.

The impressive roster offering insight to aspiring artists will include Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, Javier Muñoz, Eva Noblezada, Ali Stroker, Rob McClure, Taylor Louderman, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Brightman, Corey Cott, Christy Altomare, Caitlin Kinnunen, Kara Lindsay and many more.

The online program has been created by former campers Jeremy Leiner, Dana Steingold and Erich Bergen. "PLAYHOUSE provides a special place for students to connect with fellow theater lovers, while learning from their favorite Broadway stars," Bergen said. "Since we cannot gather in the same theaters and studios that we love, we are proud to partner with Stagedoor to expand its programming into the virtual classroom, giving kids everywhere that same experience of joy, inclusion and community that helped shape us as artists."