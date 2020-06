What you want? How about Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson, who made a powerhouse Broadway debut in The Color Purple, back on the big screen as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic Respect? The dazzling trailer for the film, which is scheduled for release in December, has arrived, and it's fabulous! Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect also stars Broadway's Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Hailey Kilgore, Tituss Burgess and Saycon Sengbloh. Take a look below!