Comedy Great and Television Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

Carl Reiner, the entertainment icon and comedy legend died on June 29 in Beverly Hills, California at the age of 98. Variety reports that he died of natural causes in his home.

Born in the Bronx on March 20, 1922, Reiner graduated from high school at the age of 16 and joined the Army during World War II. After serving, Reiner came to prominence as a regular cast member of Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows, for which he won two Emmys in 1956 and 1957. He met fellow comedy icon Mel Brooks during that time, and the duo went on to have a lifelong friendship and partnership; they received a 1998 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.

Reiner was perhaps best known for creating The Dick Van Dyke Show, which garnered him five out of the nine Emmy Awards he received throughout his career. His film directing credits include The Jerk, starring Steve Martin, All of Me, starring Martin and Lily Tomlin, That Old Feeling, starring Bette Midler and Dennis Farina and many more. He was no stranger to stepping in front of the camera as well, appearing on screen in Two and a Half Men, Parks and Recreation, House, the Ocean's film series and many more.

Something Different on Broadway (Photo: Friedman-Abeles)

Reiner made his Broadway debut as a performer in 1948 at the age of 26, playing multiple roles in Inside U.S.A.. He appeared back on the stage two years later in Alive and Kicking. Both the 1963 comedy play Enter Laughing and the 1976 musical So Long, 174th Street were based on his books. He also wrote and directed the 1967 farce Something Different and helmed Tough to Get Help in 1972 and The Roast in 1980.

He is survived by his three children, actor and activist Rob Reiner, author, playwright, poet and singer Annie Reiner and painter and photographer Lucas Reiner as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.