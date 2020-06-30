Odds & Ends: Sleep No More & Pokémon Go Creators Team Up, Hadestown's Cast Gets Sporty & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Punchdrunk Theater Company Partners with Pokémon Go Creators

Punchdrunk, the theater company that created the immersive show Sleep No More, is joining forces with Niantic, the creators of the popular augmented reality (AR) game Pokémon Go, according to Deadline. The two companies will develop new experiences that will combine live interactive entertainment and AR; they have several properties currently in development that are not linked to previous productions. Theater fans will want to catch 'em all!

André De Shields & More Hadestown Cast Members Salute Spring Training

Batter up! Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields and members of the Broadway company have teamed up with Major League Baseball pitcher Steven Brault and his Pirates teammate Josh Bell for a virtual performance of "Wait for Me" to celebrate the start of spring training. Watch the full song, which includes new lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, below!

Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More Set for Love In the Time of Corona

Can't get enough of Leslie Odom Jr. on the new retrospective video series Watch With Me? He and his wife, fellow artist Nicolette Robinson, will executive produce and star in Freeform's Love In the Times of Corona. Deadline says production for the four-part limited series, which follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, starts on June 30. The cast also includes Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell. Love In the Time of Corona is scheduled to premiere on Freeform in August.

Oscar Winner Tarell Alvin McCraney’s David Makes Man Heading to HBO Max

David Makes Man, the television series created by Moonlight Oscar winner and Choir Boy playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, will begin streaming on HBO Max on July 16 with the first season available at that time—OWN renewed the drama for a second season in December 2019. Inspired by events in McCraney's childhood, David Makes Man follows David (Akili McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty.

Watch Alanis Morissette & the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform "Smiling"

Though Broadway theaters remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is hardly keeping the company of Jagged Little Pill from brushing up on Alanis Morissette's score. The Grammy winner, Elizabeth Stanley and the Broadway cast created a stirring virtual performance of the song "Smiling," choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Check it out!