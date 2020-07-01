Ramin Karimloo, Rachel Tucker & More Set for Virtual Production of Songs For a New World

Ramin Karimloo, Rachel Tucker, Rachel John and Cedric Neal will perform a special presentation of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World. Filmed entirely in isolation, the stream will be available to view from July 23 through July 25. Each performance will begin at 7:30PM BST (2:30PM ET). Tickets are available here.

Songs for a New World is a moving collection of songs that examine life, love and the choices that we make. The show transports audiences through time and space to meet an array of characters, each one very different, but all representing the world today and the hope for a better one.

The virtual presentation is directed by Séimí Campbell with music supervision by Adam Hoskins and musical direction by Josh Winstone. It is presented by Lambert Jackson Productions in association with the Other Palace.