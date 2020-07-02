Black Theatre United's Inaugural Event Features Audra McDonald & the NAACP's Sherrilyn Ifill

Black Theatre United, a coalition that intends to elevate causes or overturn policies that target Black people in any community, will have its inaugural event, called Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice, on July 9 at 6:30PM ET. The virtual town hall will be a conversation between Audra McDonald and Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

McDonald last appeared on Broadway alongside Michael Shannon in Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. She is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Ragtime, Master Class and Carousel. Ifill began her career as a Fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union, before joining the staff of the LDF as an Assistant Counsel in 1988, where she litigated voting rights cases for five years. She spent ovr 20 years, Ifill teaching civil procedure and constitutional law at the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore. She is also a prolific scholar who has published articles in leading law journals and newspapers and the author of the 2007 book On the Courthouse Lawn: Confronting the Legacy of Lynching in the 21st Century.

Black Theatre United's founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management also includes Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

To register for the event, head here.